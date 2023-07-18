Summerdale Police Chief fired

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Summerdale police chief is out. Summerdale city council voted unanimously to fire Kevin Brock.

Mayor David Wilson said it’s because Brock is the target of a state criminal investigation. Wilson said the investigation has nothing to do with the police department or the town of Summerdale, but it still paints the town in a bad light.

Wilson said, “The perception of what’s happened here is very detrimental to the image of the town of Summerdale.”

Brock’s attorney spoke at a city hearing on the matter Monday. He called the accusations that Brock forged a deed, not criminal, but instead, a mistake that’s been corrected.

“I’m sure you have, but if you’ve looked at the forgery second code, you have to do with the intent to defraud and this is simply a negligent error,” said Brock’s attorney.

Some councilmembers reluctantly voted to terminate.

One councilwoman said, “I do not want to do this, but I have to do it for the town. I’m so sorry.”

Another councilwoman said, “I’m not the one to judge whether he is innocent or guilty. I would never do that. I want what’s best for Summerdale. I think this has given us some terrible publicity.”

Some business owners and residents who didn’t want to go on camera, said the decision may have been premature. They said the chief hasn’t been convicted or even charged of anything.

Brock was chief of Summerdale police for five years, starting in 2018.

Brock declined to comment once he was terminated.

