Upcoming shows at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster joins us with a list of upcoming shows and events.
MOBILE CIVIC CENTER
In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9
85 South Show – September 9
The Port City Blues Festival – October 14
Bert Kreischer – October 15
Cirque Dreams Holidaze – November 18 2 shows, 12pm and 4pm in the MCC Theater
SAENGER THEATRE
July 20 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd
August 12 – Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Mississippi Mass Choir – El Bethel 50th Experience
August 18- Ryan Adams & The Cardinals
October 13 - YES –Live Presentation and Art Gallery on Site
December 21 – Wheel of Fortune LIVE!
February 16 – Gipsy Kings
