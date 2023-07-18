Advertise With Us
Upcoming shows at the Saenger Theatre and Mobile Civic Center

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster joins us with a list of upcoming shows and events.

MOBILE CIVIC CENTER

In This Moment + Motionless In White – August 9

85 South Show – September 9

The Port City Blues Festival – October 14

Bert Kreischer – October 15

Cirque Dreams Holidaze – November 18 2 shows, 12pm and 4pm in the MCC Theater

SAENGER THEATRE

July 20 – Kenny Wayne Shepherd

August 12 – Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Mississippi Mass Choir – El Bethel 50th Experience

August 18- Ryan Adams & The Cardinals

October 13 - YES –Live Presentation and Art Gallery on Site

December 21 – Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

February 16 – Gipsy Kings

