Advertise With Us
Hire One

USA Health’s Dr. Amber Bokhari discusses the dangers of vibriosis

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Local waterways are filled with people during the summer. It’s a great way to enjoy the Gulf Coast and cool off. But the water could be dangerous, too.

Vibriosis is a naturally-occurring bacteria that can be found in warm and brackish waters.

Dr. Amber Bokhari with USA Health sat down with Lenise Ligon to talk about the dangers of vibrio and what to look for.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
‘We will not be bullied’: Carlee Russell’s mother releases statement
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Saraland PD arrest 18-year-old on fentanyl trafficking charges
UPDATE: Saraland teen charged with trafficking fentanyl has bond hearing
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Noah Hastings, 54, of Foley was identified as the alleged burglar who was killed by the homeowner
Alleged burglar killed by homeowner in Baldwin County

Latest News

While the stadium would only have 25,000 permanent seats the design would allow for an...
MCPSS and city council reach compromise on Ladd seating requirements.
Jordan Miller set for preliminary hearing
Jordan Miller set for preliminary hearing
Man accused of Chickasaw murder bound to grand jury
Man accused of Chickasaw murder bound to grand jury
Selling of Ladd-Peebles one step closer
Selling of Ladd-Peebles one step closer
Polls open in Mobile for annexation
Polls open in Mobile for annexation