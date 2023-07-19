Advertise With Us
Hire One

AARP Alabama Fraud Watch: “Check Washing” scams

By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Check washing is a relatively new scam, and it is on the rise. If you write paper checks to pay your bills and put those checks in your mailbox to be picked up by your mail carrier, you could experience this crime.

How does it work?

Thieves steal checks from your mailbox, then use chemicals to “wash” the checks, removing the name of the payee and the amount of money, and replacing that information. They will then cash the fraudulent checks.

How can we protect ourselves?

· Don’t leave outgoing checks in your mailbox overnight and collect your incoming mail from your unlocked mailbox daily.

· Use the blue USPS collection boxes to send out checks and do it before the post office collects the mail from those boxes. That time is posted on the box.

· Use only black gel ink to write checks. That is the only type of ink that can’t currently be “washed” by the chemicals thieves use. Blue or black ink from standard pens can be washed.

· Check your bank statements as soon as you receive them. If you think someone has cashed a fraudulent check against your account, tell your bank immediately. You have a limited amount of time to report fraud like this and get the funds replaced.

For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Look younger with Plexaderm
Look younger with Plexaderm
Summer camp fun
Summer Camp Fun
Surfside Services: Emergency hours & company owned
Surfside Services: Emergency hours & company owned
Navigator Credit Union: Saving on Back-to-School shopping
Navigator Credit Union: Saving on Back-to-School shopping