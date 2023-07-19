AARP Alabama Fraud Watch: “Check Washing” scams

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Check washing is a relatively new scam, and it is on the rise. If you write paper checks to pay your bills and put those checks in your mailbox to be picked up by your mail carrier, you could experience this crime.

How does it work?

Thieves steal checks from your mailbox, then use chemicals to “wash” the checks, removing the name of the payee and the amount of money, and replacing that information. They will then cash the fraudulent checks.

How can we protect ourselves?

· Don’t leave outgoing checks in your mailbox overnight and collect your incoming mail from your unlocked mailbox daily.

· Use the blue USPS collection boxes to send out checks and do it before the post office collects the mail from those boxes. That time is posted on the box.

· Use only black gel ink to write checks. That is the only type of ink that can’t currently be “washed” by the chemicals thieves use. Blue or black ink from standard pens can be washed.

· Check your bank statements as soon as you receive them. If you think someone has cashed a fraudulent check against your account, tell your bank immediately. You have a limited amount of time to report fraud like this and get the funds replaced.

For more information on staying safe from fraud and scams, visit aarp.org/fraud. The AARP Fraud Watch Network is a free service to people of all ages from AARP.

