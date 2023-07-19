Annual golf tournament held in Gulf Shores to support the United Way of Southwest Alabama

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Lots of people teed off Wednesday for a good cause. The Alabama State Building and Construction Trades Council held its annual golf tournament in Gulf Shores.

“There’s never a bad day to play golf and that’s for sure. And to be able to do it for such a great community entity is just so wonderful. The work that they do in Alabama and across the country is just fantastic,” Jennifer Chism said.

And it’s this tournament for the seventh year in a row that’s helping to raise money for a wonderful cause in the United Way

“That’s always a good cause because they do yeoman’s work for underprivileged folks. And it helps the community with anything from disaster relief, to helping people keep cool in these hot days that we have,” Bren Riley said.

Since 2015, the tournament has provided over 25-thousand dollars to the United Way of Southwest Alabama.

The tournament featured a four-person scramble and prizes for the longest putt, longest drive, and closest to the pin.

And of course, prizes for first, second, and third place. Making it fun and competitive.

“Absolutely. I’m playing with my boss. So, if I outdrive him once, I won the game,” Chism said.

