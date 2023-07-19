Advertise With Us
Hire One

Annual golf tournament held in Gulf Shores to support the United Way of Southwest Alabama

Lots of people teed off Wednesday for a good cause
Lots of people teed off Wednesday for a good cause
Lots of people teed off Wednesday for a good cause(WALA)
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Lots of people teed off Wednesday for a good cause. The Alabama State Building and Construction Trades Council held its annual golf tournament in Gulf Shores.

“There’s never a bad day to play golf and that’s for sure. And to be able to do it for such a great community entity is just so wonderful. The work that they do in Alabama and across the country is just fantastic,” Jennifer Chism said.

And it’s this tournament for the seventh year in a row that’s helping to raise money for a wonderful cause in the United Way

“That’s always a good cause because they do yeoman’s work for underprivileged folks. And it helps the community with anything from disaster relief, to helping people keep cool in these hot days that we have,” Bren Riley said.

Since 2015, the tournament has provided over 25-thousand dollars to the United Way of Southwest Alabama.

The tournament featured a four-person scramble and prizes for the longest putt, longest drive, and closest to the pin.

And of course, prizes for first, second, and third place. Making it fun and competitive.

“Absolutely. I’m playing with my boss. So, if I outdrive him once, I won the game,” Chism said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
MPD: Knife-wielding woman robs another woman at bus stop
Carlee Russell
Crime Stoppers explains reward money in Carlee Russell case
Gas leak
Gas leak reported near Belrose Avenue in Daphne