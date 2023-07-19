Another hot afternoon on the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Temperatures will climb to the mid to upper 90s again for most spots with a heat index of 105. Make sure you’re staying hydrated and protecting yourself from the hot weather. There won’t really be any major chances for showers/storms to cool things down at least not yet.

The heat ridge that’s over us will break down this weekend and that’s when rain/storm chances look to return. For now the rain coverage is in the 60-70% range. Temps will turn much cooler back into the low 90s for highs and low 70s for lows once the weekend arrives.

In the Tropics, Don is still a tropical storm in the North Atlantic but will recurve and move out to sea.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.