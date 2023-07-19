Advertise With Us
Expect a couple more hot days, then rain returns

By Jason Smith
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WALA) - Expect blazing temperatures to continue for the next couple of days and then rain returns for the weekend.

Our Thursday will start warm and humid and then heat up quickly. Highs will be well into the mid-90s with heat index values of 106-109. Rain chances are near zero, so a stray shower to cool things off is very unlikely.

Friday will continue to be sweltering, with highs around 96 and heat index values closing in on 110 at times. It will also continue to be dry, with little chance of showers and storms.

The heat should back off by the weekend and rain chances will go back up with the slightly cooler temperatures.

Tropics: Tropical Storm Don is looping around over the North Atlantic and is threatening no one. In the far Atlantic there is a tropical wave, but it’s development chances are real low due to a large Saharan dust storm.

