FOX10 wins 4 Nappie Awards

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We would like to say thank you to everyone who voted for FOX10 News in this year’s Nappie Awards.

FOX10 won four awards in total. Good Day Gulf Coast won for best morning newscast. Studio10 won for best lifestyle show. Our own Lenise Ligon won best anchor. And we won best sports coverage for First &10.

Again, a big thank you to all of you who voted.

