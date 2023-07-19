Gas leak reported near Belrose Avenue in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The area of Belrose Avenue at Old County Road is shut down due to a large natural gas leak, according to the Daphne Fire Department.

The roads in the area are shut down and may be impassible potentially for several hours until Daphne Utilities can stop the leak, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

Drivers are urged to stay clear of the area.

