Advertise With Us
Hire One

Gas leak reported near Belrose Avenue in Daphne

Gas leak
Gas leak(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The area of Belrose Avenue at Old County Road is shut down due to a large natural gas leak, according to the Daphne Fire Department.

The roads in the area are shut down and may be impassible potentially for several hours until Daphne Utilities can stop the leak, according to the fire department’s Facebook page.

Drivers are urged to stay clear of the area.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Wesley Stallworth
MPD: Woman records suspect allegedly breaking into her home
Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Truancy classes being held at Mobile Civic Center
Truancy classes being held at Mobile Civic Center
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Child’s body recovered following reports of drowning in Jackson County