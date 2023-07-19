Healthy Living with USA Health: Importance of Breastfeeding

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - RN’s with USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the importance of breastfeeding. The following questions are answered in the clip:

Why is breastfeeding important to new moms and babies?

What lactation services does USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital provide for new moms?

What in-person classes are provided? When’s the next one? (

Can you talk about the international awards and recognition Children’s & Women’s Hospital staff members have received for lactation services for new moms?

Visit USA Health online for more information on the free breastfeeding classes, including the class on August 17th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.