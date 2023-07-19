Advertise With Us
Hire One

Healthy Living with USA Health: Importance of Breastfeeding

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - RN’s with USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital joined Chelsey on Studio10 to talk about the importance of breastfeeding. The following questions are answered in the clip:

  • Why is breastfeeding important to new moms and babies?
  • What lactation services does USA Health Children’s & Women’s Hospital provide for new moms?
  • What in-person classes are provided? When’s the next one? (
  • Can you talk about the international awards and recognition Children’s & Women’s Hospital staff members have received for lactation services for new moms?

Visit USA Health online for more information on the free breastfeeding classes, including the class on August 17th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Barbie themed party decorations
Party City’s Barbie themed party decorations
Look younger with Plexaderm
Look younger with Plexaderm
Summer camp fun
Summer Camp Fun
Avoiding 'check washing' scams
AARP Alabama Fraud Watch: “Check Washing” scams