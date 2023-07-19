Advertise With Us
Inmate escapes assigned job location in Winston County

Joseph Ray Perkins escaped from an assigned job location on Wednesday morning.
Joseph Ray Perkins escaped from an assigned job location on Wednesday morning.(Alabama Department of Corrections)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man serving a 20-year sentence escaped from a job location in Winston County early Wednesday morning.

Joseph Ray Perkins left an assigned job location in Haleyville at approximately 1:50 a.m.

Perkins is described as a five-foot-one, 170 pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black sweatpants, blue short sleeve t-shirt with a black stripe on the back and brown boots.

He was sentenced to 20 years for first-degree theft of property on October 2, 2019.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Perkins is asked to call the Alabama Department of Corrections at (800) 831-8825.

