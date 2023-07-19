Advertise With Us
Mobile gas station employee says woman exposed herself and stole several items

Employees say the accused thief tried to distract them.
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brazen thief is caught on camera allegedly going on a shopping spree at a Mobile gas station Tuesday afternoon.

The surveillance video shows a woman shoving as much as she can into her backpack before walking out.

What’s even more interesting is how employees say she did it.

An employee at the store who wants to remain anonymous says the woman exposed herself at the counter while allegedly holding a backpack full of stuff.

The employee says that didn’t work and she became violent as she tried to escape.

It happened just before 4:00 at a Chevron Gas Station on Cottage Hill Road.

A woman in black comes in the store and appears to stuff her backpack with items.

One employee says they tried to stop her from walking out.

“So we tried asking her, saying hey you mind opening your bookbag? Then she got rowdy and tried to be violent with one of my coworkers by shoving him,” the employee said.

After about three minutes she appears to have picked out everything she wants and approaches the counter.

The employee says that’s when she exposed herself and pulled down her top.

Before she tries to leave another employee tries stopping her and she appears to shove him and pushes herself out of the front door.

“Yeah we’re not gonna get distracted by that. I think that it is appalling that we’re in this level of society now that we can’t even be honest or trusting,” the employee said.

The woman has not been arrested.

According to MPD she’ll be charged with theft of property.

