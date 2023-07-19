Mobile is Alabama’s second-biggest city, but how long will it stay there?

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city now ranks as Alabama’s second-most populous and is above the 200,000-resident mark, but how long it remains so is an open question.

Despite Tuesday’s successful vote to add nearly 20,000 residents to Mobile, experts say it will not reverse the long-term population slide that motivated annexation efforts in the first place.

Three of four communities voted to come into the city, pushing it past Montgomery and Birmingham.

PFM Financial Advisors, a firm hired by the city to study annexation, projected that a “yes” vote in those three areas would put the overall population at 206,830, based on 2020 census data. But the city has lost residents since then. Based on the most recent census estimate, the new population now sites at 204,689.

The anticipated population growth in the newly annexed areas is not enough to overcome projected population losses in the existing city. PFM projects the population will fall close to 200,000 by the end of the decade.

Asked Tuesday night if he was confident Mobile’s population would stay above 200,000, Mayor Sandy Stimpson was succinct.

“Yes,” he said. “Can we stay above it? Yes, we will.”

The mayor pointed to his administration’s ongoing efforts to increase the supply of affordable housing. And in celebrating Tuesday’s returns, he already was hinting at a new round of annexation in neighborhoods south of Cottage Hill Road.

“There are other people who were really saying, ‘Why didn’t you give me a chance to be part of the city?’ he said. “And so, you know, we’ll start a conversation now.”

That would mean going back before the City Council, where the African-American members expressed concern about tipping the overall racial demographics of the city. District 2 Councilman William Carroll was one of the loudest voices on that issue, but he isn’t closing the door to another possible expansion.

“I’m always open for growth in our city and that our city grows responsibly so that we can grow in a way that we’re both economically sound and also sound as far as citizen participation,” he told FOX10 News. “So I’m open to ideas that better the city.”

Those council members likely will face the same political pressures that marked the most recent annexation debate. The citizen group Stand Up Mobile released a statement Wednesday lamenting the vote.

“Adding the thousands of additional residents who voted to be annexed into our city will fundamentally alter the demographics of Mobile,” the group stated. “Our fear has been that this change will also mean that the needs of historically under-served communities will continue to grow. In the coming weeks, months, and years, we will continue the fight to ensure they don’t.”

City leaders also will have to grapple with whether to continue providing police and fire protection beyond city limits. Last week, District 5 Councilman Joel Daves suggested that the city withdraw from the police jurisdiction in areas that oppose annexation.

Three is no census on the council about how to approach that, however.

“I know that we have huge expenditures out here,” Carroll said. “But I don’t want to ever cause an incident that has an unintended consequence when we withdraw the PJ – that may result in an unintended injury or passing or fire or fire hazard or anything like that.”

Stimpson on Tuesday said the issue would be addressed sooner or later.

“As it gets more and more expensive for us to take care of it, I’m sure the City Council will look at that and will decide, you know, what do we do going forward?” he said. “Because that was that was really one of the main catalysts for a lot of these people coming in.”

Freddy Wheeler, a west Mobile resident who helped lead annexation efforts, said residents in the Airport corridor will come to regret their decision to turn down annexation.

“Eventually, what’s gonna happen is, when the city pulls back on the police jurisdiction – and they will within five years; that’s my prediction … what are they going to do for people who need to patrol the streets out where they live,” he said.

