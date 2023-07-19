Advertise With Us
MPD: Knife-wielding woman robs another woman at bus stop

(Storyblocks)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are searching for a knife-wielding woman who reportedly robbed another woman at a bus stop early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Broad Street around 5:15 a.m. in reference to a robbery complaint.

According to authorities, a known suspect approached the woman at a bus stop near St. Anthony Street and North Broad Street. The suspect allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and stole victim’s backpack before running away.

