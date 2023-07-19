MPD: Woman records suspect allegedly breaking into her home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man reportedly tried to snatch a woman’s cell phone when she began recording him as he allegedly broke into her home Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Mobile Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of Kilmarnock Street around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary complaint.

According to police, a man, later identified as 46-year-old Wesley Stallworth, reportedly had tried to enter the residence through a broken window. When the victim started recording the man, he tried to take her phone from her hand, authorities said.

Stallworth was arrested on charges of first-degree attempted theft of property and third-degree burglary.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.