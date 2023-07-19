Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD: Woman records suspect allegedly breaking into her home

Wesley Stallworth
Wesley Stallworth(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man reportedly tried to snatch a woman’s cell phone when she began recording him as he allegedly broke into her home Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

The Mobile Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of Kilmarnock Street around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a burglary complaint.

According to police, a man, later identified as 46-year-old Wesley Stallworth, reportedly had tried to enter the residence through a broken window. When the victim started recording the man, he tried to take her phone from her hand, authorities said.

Stallworth was arrested on charges of first-degree attempted theft of property and third-degree burglary.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Truancy classes being held at Mobile Civic Center
Truancy classes being held at Mobile Civic Center
Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge says the drowning happened near 10501 Presley's...
Child’s body recovered following reports of drowning in Jackson County
Joseph Ray Perkins escaped from an assigned job location on Wednesday morning.
Inmate escapes assigned job location in Winston County