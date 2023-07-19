New Threads Update

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Threads is getting its first major update. The spinoff app from Instagram focuses on conversations rather visual content. The Twitter clone, as it’s dubbed, launched July 5 and was an instant hit. The app attracted more than 100 million user sign ups in less than a week.

User engagement on Threads has dipped since its first week, according to web traffic analysis firm Similarweb. Many users say it lacks many of the features popular on Twitter and other platforms, including direct messaging and a robust search function.

The new features include a translation button and a tab on users’ activity feed dedicated to showing who’s followed them. Threads users have been clamoring for updates since its launch. The updates also include the ability to subscribe and receive notifications from accounts a user doesn’t follow and a “+” button that lets users follow new accounts from the replies on a post.

What about a desktop version? That hasn’t materialized, but Instagram has said there are plans to introduce a desktop version.

