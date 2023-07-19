Advertise With Us
Party City's Barbie themed party decorations

By Vanessa Pacheco
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Party City is ready to help you bring Barbie to any party and celebrate the movie premiere. The global celebrations leader has a wide range of licensed Barbie products that are perfect for bachelorettes, birthdays, pool parties and much more!

Party City brings Malibu straight to you with its Malibu themed tableware, backdrops, and décor. Its Malibu Barbie party kit includes everything you need to deck out your home including sparkling banners, plates, bright pink tableware, and napkins.

You can also set the scene with the pink Malibu Barbie scene setter, confetti Barbie balloons with the iconic Barbie logo and a pop-up beachy Barbie centerpiece. For the perfect party favor, you can also include a pink cowgirl hat.

In addition to licensed Barbie products, Party City also has plenty of solid pink party supplies to compliment your Barbie bash. You can find premium pink cutlery, a ruffled pink table skirt, buffet napkins, pink party balloons, and even pink foil balloon weights.

So, if you’re planning on celebrating the movie’s release, Party City has you covered. The store offers online shopping, curbside pick-up, and same-day or scheduled delivery, including balloon delivery. Balloons can be inflated in-store or delivered already inflated when you choose same-day or scheduled delivery. Party City products are also available through UberEats and Doordash.

You can also head to PartyCity.com for all Barbie supplies and decorations.

