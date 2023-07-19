Recipe: Pesto Burger w/ Caramelized Onions & Jalapeños
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets
INGREDIENTS:
- CARAMELIZED ONIONS & JALAPEÑOS:
- 2 large onions, sliced
- 3 large jalapeños, seeded and sliced
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons sugar
- BURGERS:
- 1.5-2 lbs. ground beef
- 2 tablespoons pesto
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- PESTO AIOLI:
- 3 tablespoons pesto
- 3 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 4-6 slices pepper jack cheese
- 4-6 hamburger buns
STEPS:
For the caramelized onions and jalapeños:
Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions, jalapeños, kosher salt, and sugar. Cook, stirring occasionally for 45 minutes-1 hour until caramelized.
For the pesto aioli:
Stir pesto and mayonnaise together in a small bowl. Set aside.
For the burgers:
Combine ground beef, pesto, mayonnaise, kosher salt, and black pepper. Form 4-6 burgers. Cook burgers until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Melt cheese on top of cooked burger.
Place cooked burger on bottom half of hamburger bun. Top with caramelized onions and jalapeños. Spread pesto aioli on top bun and close burger.
ABOUT GREER’S:
- Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)
- www.greers.com
- Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781
- Email: catering@greers.com
- *Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!
- *Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart!
Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.