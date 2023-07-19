Recipe: Pesto Burger w/ Caramelized Onions & Jalapeños

Recipe courtesy Lucy Greer; Greer’s Markets

INGREDIENTS:

CARAMELIZED ONIONS & JALAPEÑOS:

2 large onions, sliced

3 large jalapeños, seeded and sliced

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons sugar

BURGERS:

1.5-2 lbs. ground beef

2 tablespoons pesto

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

PESTO AIOLI:

3 tablespoons pesto

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

4-6 slices pepper jack cheese

4-6 hamburger buns

STEPS:

For the caramelized onions and jalapeños:

Heat butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions, jalapeños, kosher salt, and sugar. Cook, stirring occasionally for 45 minutes-1 hour until caramelized.

For the pesto aioli:

Stir pesto and mayonnaise together in a small bowl. Set aside.

For the burgers:

Combine ground beef, pesto, mayonnaise, kosher salt, and black pepper. Form 4-6 burgers. Cook burgers until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Melt cheese on top of cooked burger.

Place cooked burger on bottom half of hamburger bun. Top with caramelized onions and jalapeños. Spread pesto aioli on top bun and close burger.

