Saraland inmate accused of poking officers in eye

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Saraland city jail inmate is accused of poking an officer in the eye after being disruptive on Tuesday, July 18, according to authorities.

Officials said Ashford Knight, 42, was being held in the Saraland city jail on a misdemeanor charge when he started being disruptive in his cell by throwing things and using racial slurs towards an officer.

An officer attempted to move Knight and put him in a different cell so he couldn’t harm himself or others when Knight became combative and poked the officer in the eye, according to police.

Authorities said the officer suffered minor injuries and Knight was taken to metro and charged with second degree assault.

