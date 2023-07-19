Some Mobile County residents address drainage concerns with Commissioner Dueitt

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - You may remember last month’s raging storms that flooded multiple homes in Mobile County.

Some folks said the county neglected the drainage systems that left them with long-term damage to their properties.

Laverne Walker, who lives on Clyde Drive, suffered thousands of dollars worth of damage.

“You couldn’t see the grass in the backyard...I’ve never seen this much rain. You would think it was a hurricane,” Walker said.

Next door to Walker, DeAnna Pruett was also left with a hefty mess.

“This is a problem that we deal with every time it rains,” she said.

At the time, both residents believed the problems were caused by drains along Clyde Drive. They said the drainage system was clogged and not maintained.

Determined to get answers, Pruett, along with some other concerned neighbors, met with Commissioner Randall Dueitt on Tuesday.

“I had the public works director down here and the deputy public works director and I also had our risk manager here,” said Dueitt.

Duiett says the drainage problem likely stems from private property upkeep.

“There are some ditches north of here that could possibly use a little work, but the problem is- you have so much private property south of here that’s blocking the actual path of where the water, the running run off is supposed to go from here so when you get to the piece of property where there’s a ditch- where water has naturally flowed for hundreds of years, and someone buys it, and they fill the ditch in whether with equipment, a vehicle, or other things blocking it, they slow the water from getting downstream,” he explained.

“If a private property owner has blocked that natural flow somewhere on his property, the county legally can’t even go on that property and fix that issue,” he added.

After Tuesday’s meeting, Pruett says she’s relieved to have some answers.

“I think we got the answers we were looking for initially,” she stated. “We learned a lot about how the drainage system works and how a lot of it is on people’s private property, so we’re hoping these people that own the private property will do something to help us out.”

In the meantime, Pruett is exploring ways to keep her house dry and intact during Mobile’s torrential storms.

“With water still seeping in every time it rains- I did have a French drain system and a sump pump installed, so I am hoping that will help alleviate some of my problem,” she added.

Pruett, who first called the meeting, hopes this issue will encourage others to address concerns with county leaders, no matter how big or small.

“What we’ve learned today is there are things that can be done, you’ve just got to know where to go to get them done,” said Pruett.

Moving forward, Pruett says she discussed the possibility of a public meeting with Dueitt. She says everyone would be welcome to attend as they discuss the problems and solutions more in-depth.

