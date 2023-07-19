Summer Camp Fun

Advertise With Us
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Going to summer camp can be the highlight of any kid’s summer. Camp is where kids learn many life skills that they will take into adulthood, including learning how to be independent, how to make friends, and how to embrace new experiences.

Camp Kindness Day in the U.S., you will be able to participate in live and interactive interviews to hear about how SeriousFun and Rite Aid Healthy Futures have partnered to create more opportunities for diverse populations of campers, families, staff, and volunteers.

This segment is brought to you by SeriousFun Children’s Network and Rite Aid Healthy Futures.

