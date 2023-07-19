Voters deliver mixed result in Mobile annexation election

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Voters in four communities targeted for annexation delivered a split result Tuesday on a proposal to join the city, with three areas giving a thumbs up and the other one voting it down.

According to unofficial results, residents in the area surrounding the so-called Airport Boulevard Corridor, surrounding the Baker High School precinct, overwhelmingly defeated the measure by a vote of 862 to 431.

The other three areas approved it:

The Kings Branch subdivision voted 295-235 to join the city.

The so-called Cottage Hill Corridor voted 1,933 to 1,166 in favor of annexation.

The Orchard Estates subdivision approved it. 46 to 25.

Even without a clear sweep, Tuesday’s vote represented a significant victory for Mayor Sandy Stimpson, who has pushed for years to expand the borders in order to boost Mobile’s population so the city would generate more tax revenue and become eligible for more population-based federal grants.

A “yes” vote in all four areas would have added 25,806 new residents, bringing the total to more than 212,000. City officials projected it would result in a net tax gain of at least $105.7 million over a decade.

The “no” vote along Airport Boulevard will depress those figures somewhat, but Stimpson said it still will push the city’s population to $204,689.

“We’re bigger than Birmingham,” Stimpson said to a raucous crowd at Kraver’s Restaurant on Leroy Stevens Road, which now is in Mobile.

He added: “And the second-largest city in the state of Alabama.”

But the vote is more than just civic pride or members of the West Mobile Annexation Commission, which has tried for years to add neighborhoods to the city. Freddy Wheeler, secretary of the group, said supporters never lost hope after earlier annexation defeats.

“We brought that to the people that we live with,” he said. “That was the difference. The difference was we actually live in the area that voted. And we too and gave our message to those people. And they heard it. And they understand us. Because they’re our neighbors.”

Stimpson, too, has fought for years to persuade the City Council to go along, suffering a defeat in 2019 before retooling and coming back with an even more ambitious proposal. After the council unanimously approved the plan, Stimpson shifted to convincing residents in the targeted areas that that growing Mobile was not only a good deal for the city but for them, as well.

Stimpson and his allies pitched services like free garbage pickup and emergency medical services. City officials said some services, like ambulance service, will begin almost immediately.

Others will take a little longer. Officials said they are shooting for October to provide garbage and trash collection to the newly annexed areas. That also is when residents would start paying higher sales and gas taxes. After five years, homeowners will start paying city property taxes, as well

The Stimpson administration has relied on projections from PFM Financial Advisors, a private company hired by the City Council to validate tax revenue projections. The firm projected that annexation in all four areas would bring in between $135.5 million and $146.5 million in additional revenue – significantly more than the projected $24.8 million to $26.8 million cost of that same period of extending services.

Stimpson said he hopes Mobile will build on the momentum of Tuesday’s vote.

“When this was conceptualized, we knew we had to be a growing city,” he said. “And it just tees off everybody for success – and not just the citizens that are going to be part of Mobile but also the entire region. So this is a springboard for us going forward.”

There were voters on both sides of the issue. Thomas Long and James Long, who cast ballots at the Creekwood Church of Christ precinct on Schillinger Road South, share the same last name. But they had different views on this issue.

Thomas Long says he likes things just the way they are.

“I don’t really feel that it’s an advantage to be a part of city,” he said. “You know, we’ve been separate for a long time. I know that they’re promising to do a lot of things, but I’m just not really sure I want to part of the city at this point.”

But James Long, who lives just outside city limits, says he was worried about the possibility that the city might stop providing services it currently offers in the three-mile band outside city limits.

“It’d be tough for my house to get on fire and maybe 600 feet outside the city limits and not be able to get the Fire Department to come put the fire out,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.