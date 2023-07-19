Advertise With Us
Hire One

Young angler reels in unusual catch in neighborhood pond

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie...
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie Clinton reeled in a Pacu, a South American fish closely related to Piranha.(Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A young fisher in Oklahoma caught an unusual bite in a neighborhood pond over the weekend.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation said in a post on Facebook that Charlie Clinton reeled in a Pacu, a South American fish closely related to Piranha.

“Non-native Pacu are most likely the result of individuals buying them as pets and releasing them when they outgrow their tank,” ODWC explained, adding they can reach sizes up to 3.5 feet and 88 pounds.

While officials said these fish are generally harmless to humans, they can cause damage to the ecosystems.

Anyone who catch Pacu are asked to remove them from the watershed and contact their local game warden.

“As for Charlie, we’re told you can find him back at the pond on the grind for his next great catch,” ODWC wrote. “We wish you luck and tight lines, Charlie!”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release new details in Carlee Russell investigation, call press conference for Wednesday afternoon
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., center, joined at left...
IRS whistleblowers will testify to Congress as they claim ‘slow-walking’ of the Hunter Biden case
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women Lilac...
Federal judge nixes Donald Trump’s bid to move hush-money criminal case, keeping it in state court
Someone in a Maryland neighborhood built a fake speed camera out of a Little Free Library to...
Resident makes fake speed camera out of Little Free Library to slow down drivers
Barricades are placed near the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom in the...
North Korea silent on its apparent detention of a US soldier who bolted across the border
The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland said 466 dogs attended the gathering, which is held every...
Hundreds of golden retrievers gather to celebrate 155th anniversary of the breed