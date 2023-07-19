Youth Violence Prevention week continues with Hoop it Up basketball tournament

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -It’s the first big event for Youth Violence Prevention Week, but Youth Violence Prevention Coordinator Joshua Jones says the week has already been a success.

“We’ve really focused more on direct hands on engagement, getting the youth involved. Giving them a different perspective on what belonging and being included means,” said Jones.

Hands on engagement is what the hoop it up 3 on 3 basketball tournament is all about. Around 13 teams with players ages 13-24 came to Morgan Park for a shot at bragging rights and the championship trophy. The players say youth violence is something that’s stuck out to them recently.

“It’s a real big thing seeing the news every other day,” said Jamerious Pettway. Someone being shot and killed over something that’s not that serious or worth dying for.”

Some of the players say a tournament like this can help them take their problems out on the court and could be a good first step to turning things around.

“There’s a lot that goes on down here so it’s good to have people that do stuff like this for us,” said Karnelius Rayford.

“I feel like it can help relieve stress and anger and just get us relaxed,” said Pettway.

Some of the kids walked from across the street and signed up right before the tournament. Jones says he had a chance to connect with some of them over the last couple of days and hopes this event will make a difference for them.

“Just for down here is good. We need a chance to be able to show our talent,” said Emmanuel Gales.

“We’re here for you. We want you to be included and you’re welcome,” said Jones. “If there’s anything you do need there are people that care for you.”

The team LL14 won the tournament and was surprised with a check for $1,000. Youth violence prevention wraps up with a day of prayer and worship music fest Sunday evening at Mardi Gras park.

