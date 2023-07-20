2 MFRD captains file discrimination suit against city

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The city of Mobile is facing a discrimination lawsuit from two black firefighters.

The two men — a former captain with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department and a current captain who is suspended — filed the employment discrimination/retaliation lawsuit against the city on Tuesday.

In their complaint, the captains allege they were wrongfully terminated or suspended in connection with the fire department’s investigation into a female firefighter’s tattoo. Specifically, they allege they were asked to change evaluations of this firefighter for the worse in order to get her fired for her tattoo.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the men’s attorney, Joseph Cannizzo with the Lento Law Group, said “Captain Jason Craig and Captain Rodrick Shoots Sr., spent more than five combined decades serving the people of Mobile as members of the Fire-Rescue Department. However, their loyalty, service, and good standing were no match for individuals within the Department who saw them as obstacles to dismissing a gay female African-American firefighter for violations of a vague tattoo policy that was not regularly enforced.”

A copy of the complaint can be found here.

