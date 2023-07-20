2-vehicle crash claims life of Jackson woman

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A two-vehicle wreck in Mobile County Wednesday night has claimed the life of a Jackson, Ala., woman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Authorities said Rose Mary Jones, 54, was critically injured when the 2009 Chevrolet Malibu in which she was a passenger and driven by 52-year-old Aretha G. Martin, also of Jackson, was struck by a 2008 Ford Edge driven by 26-year-old Nicole Broadus of Wilmer.

According to ALEA, Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash. She was taken to Ascension Providence in Mobile, where she later died of her injuries.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. Wednesday on Schillinger Road, a mile south of Mobile city limits, authorities said.

Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate the crash.

