The 6th Annual Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo happening soon

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo is coming back to Mobile!

Join them July 29th & 30th, 2023, at the Abba Shriner’s Auditorium for the 6th Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo. Hosted by the South Alabama Cage Bird Society, the Expo will bring you a brilliant bird fair as well as feature other exciting and exotic reptiles, amphibians, and mammals. There will be all the fuzzy, furry, creepy, crawly, cute, cuddly, slinky, slimy, and feathered fun that you and your family can handle! There’s something for everyone – you can get amazing pets, supplies, and feed, or just come hang out and enjoy all the animals and activities. This is THE exotic pet expo you don’t want to miss!

This event is taking place July 29th and 30th from 9 AM to 5 PM on both days. Admission is $5, but children under 12 are free. Parking is also free.

You can find more information on their website.

Abba Shriners Auditorium

7701 Hitt RoadMobile, AL 36695

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.