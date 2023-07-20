Advertise With Us
Hire One

The 6th Annual Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo happening soon

The 6th Annual Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo happening soon
The 6th Annual Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo happening soon
By Jennifer Lambers
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo is coming back to Mobile!

Join them July 29th & 30th, 2023, at the Abba Shriner’s Auditorium for the 6th Gulf Coast Exotic Animal Expo. Hosted by the South Alabama Cage Bird Society, the Expo will bring you a brilliant bird fair as well as feature other exciting and exotic reptiles, amphibians, and mammals. There will be all the fuzzy, furry, creepy, crawly, cute, cuddly, slinky, slimy, and feathered fun that you and your family can handle! There’s something for everyone – you can get amazing pets, supplies, and feed, or just come hang out and enjoy all the animals and activities. This is THE exotic pet expo you don’t want to miss!

This event is taking place July 29th and 30th from 9 AM to 5 PM on both days. Admission is $5, but children under 12 are free. Parking is also free.

You can find more information on their website.

Abba Shriners Auditorium

7701 Hitt RoadMobile, AL 36695

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Latest News

Barbie themed cupcakes
Simply Sweet Shoppe’s Barbie inspired treats
Italian lamb chops
Recipe: Italian Lamb Chops
Ways to boost your Summer self-care routine
Ways to boost your Summer self-care routine
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Tips to avoid overheating your devices
Tips to avoid overheating your devices