90th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo expected to bring economic boost to Dauphin Island

Thousands are expected to attend this weekend
By Stephen Moody
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - The 90th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is here. It’s the largest fishing tournament in the world with over 3,000 anglers and 75,000 people expected to crowd Dauphin Island this weekend for the fun.

And for businesses here, the doors are wide open.

“It’s really going to impact us really good. If business stays as good as it did last year or better, it’s really going to be great for this business,” Greg Radcliffe said.

Greg Radcliffe owns the Dauphin Island Marina and says every year, this is the time when business really picks up.

And it’s something that the anglers notice as well.

“The crowds that come down and enjoy it. My family will come down and come to the weigh station. The impact has got to be tremendous here. Got a lot of out-of-town people I’m sure that come every year. There are people that’ll be here just to see the event that they’re not actually anglers in,” Lawrence Smith said.

And when the tournament winds down, businesses will get a small break before starting all over again.

“We’re going to have a breather. Sunday evening we’re going to start tapering down and Monday will be a big breather for us. And we’ll pick back Tuesday,” Radcliffe said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

