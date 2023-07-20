Advertise With Us
Hire One

Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat

By Lacey Beasley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Warnings are going out across Daphne to watch out for an aggressive alligator in Mobile Bay near the Eastern Shore.

Mayor Robin Lejeune told FOX10 News it chased after a fisherman in a boat. No injuries were reported. Witnesses believed the alligator to be about 13 feet long and possibly blind.

They say it’s been acting erratically in the area.

“I think one of the main things is don’t feed them,” said Frankie Peoples, in the area and avoiding the gators. “Another thing is don’t approach them in any kind of way that could aggravate them, and don’t go near their young.”

The City of Daphne posted a picture of the predator. It was spotted between Belrose and May Day Parks.

Could be aggressive
Could be aggressive(City of Daphne)

“I have a viewed them from a distance, and I intend to keep my distance,” said Peoples.

Alligators are most active at dawn and dusk, so be mindful near the water.

Feeding alligators is illegal.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Carlee Russell was researching Amber Alerts before going missing
Investigators focus on Carlee Russell’s Internet search history before disappearance
Parents pack Civic Center for truancy meeting
Parents pack Civic Center for truancy meeting
Carlee Russell was researching Amber Alerts before going missing
Carlee Russell was researching Amber Alerts before going missing
Hoover PD releases 911 call the night Carlee Russell went missing
Hoover PD release 911 call Carlee Russell made the night she claims she was abducted