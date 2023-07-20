Alabama back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama sales tax holiday weekend for school supplies starts Friday, July 21 and ends Sunday night, July 23.

The Alabama Retail Association said this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday will take place during the third weekend of July. The state waives its 4% sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing.

More than 325-cities and counties throughout the state will also waive their local taxes. In some areas, the savings will be as high a10%.

