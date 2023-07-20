Advertise With Us
Hire One

Alabama back-to-school sales tax holiday begins Friday

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama sales tax holiday weekend for school supplies starts Friday, July 21 and ends Sunday night, July 23.

The Alabama Retail Association said this year marks the seventh time the annual tax holiday will take place during the third weekend of July. The state waives its 4% sales tax on school-related supplies and clothing.

More than 325-cities and counties throughout the state will also waive their local taxes. In some areas, the savings will be as high a10%.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows James Barber. A...
Alabama to carry out first lethal injection after review of execution procedures
Jawan Dallas family takes first steps in legal action against MPD
Jawan Dallas family takes first steps in legal action against MPD
Mobile man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Mobile man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend
Rice's Whale, balaenoptera ricei
Petition to NOAA to protect endangered whales could ban nighttime shipping at Port of Mobile
90th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo
90th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo