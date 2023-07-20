The Carriage: Dauphin Island

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carriage Wine & Market: Dauphin Island offers a wine-focused bar and bites menu, a thoughtfully curated bottle shop & specialty grocery market, gorgeous beach views, and all-around good times! They are now hiring all positions at CarriageWine.com/jobs.

Happier Hours available Wed-Thursday from open ‘til 4pm.

1522 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island, AL 36528

www.carriagewine.com

Hours of Operation:

Wed: 11am - 9pm

Thurs - Sat: 11am - 10pm

Sun: 11am - 9pm

Mon - Tues: CLOSED

