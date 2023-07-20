The Carriage: Dauphin Island
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carriage Wine & Market: Dauphin Island offers a wine-focused bar and bites menu, a thoughtfully curated bottle shop & specialty grocery market, gorgeous beach views, and all-around good times! They are now hiring all positions at CarriageWine.com/jobs.
Happier Hours available Wed-Thursday from open ‘til 4pm.
1522 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island, AL 36528
Hours of Operation:
Wed: 11am - 9pm
Thurs - Sat: 11am - 10pm
Sun: 11am - 9pm
Mon - Tues: CLOSED
