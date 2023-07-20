Advertise With Us
Hire One

The Carriage: Dauphin Island

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Carriage Wine & Market: Dauphin Island offers a wine-focused bar and bites menu, a thoughtfully curated bottle shop & specialty grocery market, gorgeous beach views, and all-around good times! They are now hiring all positions at CarriageWine.com/jobs.

Happier Hours available Wed-Thursday from open ‘til 4pm.

1522 Bienville Blvd., Dauphin Island, AL 36528

www.carriagewine.com

Hours of Operation:

Wed: 11am - 9pm

Thurs - Sat: 11am - 10pm

Sun: 11am - 9pm

Mon - Tues: CLOSED

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Latest News

Barbie themed cupcakes
Simply Sweet Shoppe’s Barbie inspired treats
Italian lamb chops
Recipe: Italian Lamb Chops
Ways to boost your Summer self-care routine
Ways to boost your Summer self-care routine
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
iHeart Media Weekend Rundown
Tips to avoid overheating your devices
Tips to avoid overheating your devices