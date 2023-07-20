Fairhope cleared for 2 GOMESA-funded projects this year

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Communities across Mobile and Baldwin Counties who are on the receiving GOMESA money this year are now planning to get their projects underway. Fairhope had two projects approved this go-round. Both will address problems we’ve talked about here on FOX10 News. This year, Alabama received more GOMESA money than ever before. Of the $67 million spread across 27 projects, Fairhope got the green light for two, totaling nearly $3.4 million.

One will clear up the continuing beach erosion problem at Magnolia Beach, next to the Pier Street Boat Ramp. Each year, the city has to truck in tons of sand to replenish what washes away. A plan is already in place to fix the problem by building breakwater structures off the beach and now, there’s also the money to do it.

Magnolia Beach restoration (pictured) and stabilizing the Fly Creek streambed were the two projects approved for funding in 2023 (Hal Scheurich)

“What they do is they insure, one, that when there’s wave action that either wants to steal sand is that breakwater takes that energy out of the wave action and actually causes the sand to deposit as opposed to scour away and it’s been proven in several areas of the eastern shore as well as the western shore,” Fairhope Public Works Director, Richard Johnson said of the breakwater structures.

Once in place, the structures will not only protect the beach there but also serve as a shelter for a variety of marine life. Erin Davis likes to go there and try her luck with the cast net. She’s looking forward to even better trips once the breakwaters are installed.

“It’ll provide hiding spots for bigger fish to come in, more shrimp availability…just different baits can hide in there,” Davis said.

On the north side of town is an even bigger problem, though not as visible. More than $2.7 million in GOMESA funds will help overhaul Fly Creek, where decades of erosion have taken a toll on the stream bed. ALDOT and Mobile National Estuary Project are also big stakeholders in the overall project. The culvert under U.S. 98 was damaged during flooding last fall and was only temporarily fixed.

“They’ve got a serious infrastructure challenge that they need to get addressed in a timely manner and it’s somewhat pointless to address the infrastructure issue if you’re not addressing the underlying problem which is the stream bed degradation, so the fact that we have partners that have urgency and we have support from National Estuary Program and their direct involvement, I think that project will move as quickly as possible,” Johnson explained.

Even though the GOMESA money has been awarded, there is still the process of getting it disbursed and permitting approved for the projects. That means it could be this time next year before the breakwater are built at the beach and any significant progress is made at Fly Creek.

