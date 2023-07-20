Family taking legal action against city of Mobile after Jawan Dallas death

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The family of a Theodore man who died this month after a confrontation with police is taking the first step towards filing civil litigation against city of Mobile.

Attorneys for the family of Jawan Dallas held a press conference this morning announcing the filing of a formal notice with the city, alerting them to claims of battery, false arrest, unlawful use of a Taser and other allegations.

This notice is required under state law before a lawsuit can be filed. It’s not required in federal court and attorneys say they expect to file a suit there soon.

The family’s lawyers have made it clear from the start that they believe an officer’s Taser gun caused the death of Dallas and it was unjustified.

The incident happened on July 2 at the Plantation Mobile Home Park on Carol Plantation Road. Police say they were responding to a 911 call reporting a burglary in progress. They say that Dallas was in a vehicle and acting strangely, prompting the officer to open the door. Police allege Dallas tried to run and that officer tried to stun him, but it had no effect. A physical altercation ensued, and then the officer shot him again with a stun gun, according to authorities.

But Dallas’s family attorney, Harry Daniels, disputes all that. He says Dallas did nothing wrong and had no legal obligation to talk to police. He also says it wasn’t even a burglary. The police were responding to a trespassing complaint, he says.

Dallas’ funeral takes place today.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.