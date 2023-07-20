Advertise With Us
FOX10 teams with DHR, Greene & Phillips for Operation Backpack

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The start of the new school year is just around the corner. FOX10 is once again collecting school supplies and, we would love your help!

We are teaming up with the Department of Human Services in Mobile and Baldwin counties, and Greene & Phillips Law Firm for operation backpack. From now through July 28, you can drop off school supplies at the FOX10 Studios, 1501 Satchel Paige Dr., or Greene & Phillips, 51 N. Florida St., in Mobile.

We’re talking about everything you can think off to help students have a successful school year. That includes notebooks, pens, pencils, crayons, color pencils, paper, bookbags and more.

