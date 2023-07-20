Advertise With Us
Hire One

Franklin Primary Health Center’s Tamekia Cunningham-Abrams discusses community health fair

By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are getting ready to kick off another school year, but you want to make sure you make it a healthy one.

Tamekia Cunningham-Abrams, a family nurse practitioner at Franklin Primary Health Center, sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the center’s upcoming community health fair and back to school bash on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Franklin Medical Mall, 1303 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne
Aggressive alligator spotted in Daphne, chasing fisherman on boat
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Latest News

Troopers said the pickup truck in front of the motorcycle slowed down to make a left-hand turn,...
Motorcyclist killed in crash
FOX10 wins 4 Nappie Awards
FOX10 wins 4 Nappie Awards
Fugitive Files arrest: Rashida Bedgood surrenders
Fugitive Files arrest: Rashida Bedgood surrenders
Fugitive Files arrest: Rashida Bedgood surrenders
Fugitive Files arrest: Rashida Bedgood surrenders
FOX10 wins 4 Nappie Awards
FOX10 wins 4 Nappie Awards