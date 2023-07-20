Franklin Primary Health Center’s Tamekia Cunningham-Abrams discusses community health fair

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are getting ready to kick off another school year, but you want to make sure you make it a healthy one.

Tamekia Cunningham-Abrams, a family nurse practitioner at Franklin Primary Health Center, sat down with FOX10′s Lenise Ligon to discuss the center’s upcoming community health fair and back to school bash on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Franklin Medical Mall, 1303 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.

