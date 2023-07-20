Advertise With Us
Frustrated parents say first day of truancy sessions were “dysfunctional”

By Ariel Mallory
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A lot of frustrated parents on Wednesday as truancy sessions kicked off.

Several people described it as “dysfunctional” inside the Mobile Civic Center.

15,000 parents received notices from the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office this month, saying they must attend a mandatory session or could face consequences.

The question many parents have now is, how is the school system determining these students to be truant?

Cynthia Ramos says she received a letter about her son who is in the 11th grade.

She says she hasn’t received any communication from the school system about her son.

“The child is gonna have the license suspended or the parent could possibly face jail time, I think that’s a bit overwhelming for a parent,” Ramos said.

It was a jam-packed auditorium, standing room only, some people finding a seat on the floor.

The view from the outside is also described as a traffic nightmare.

Ramos says she’s never experienced anything like this as a parent.

“It was kind of like a Mardi Gras day. The traffic was on that type of level, it was really really bad,” Ramos explained. “I’ve never experienced anything like that before as a parent.”

Ramos says she was shocked when she received the notice.

She says she’s written excused notices for her son and given them to his school.

“It was not expected. Of course a child gets sick and has occurrences throughout the year but as most parents, I took my child to the doctor got a note, gave it to my child to give to the teacher,” she said.

Going forward Ramos says she wants communication with the school system to improve.

“There’s definitely some parents that have truancy issues. But I don’t think that was the case with 15,000 people. I don’t think it was handled properly. For one we never heard anything from the school at all,” she said.

The next session will be Thursday.

Parents are encouraged to arrive early.

