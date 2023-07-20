Heat advisory in effect

(WALA) - Blazing heat continues across the southern United States this Thursday.

Our forecast along the Gulf Coast remains dry but still sticky. A heat advisory has been issued for the entire area today until 7 p.m. Heat index values will climb to the 105-110 degree range this afternoon.

Don’t expect any relief from showers or storms today or tomorrow, as rain chances are little to nothing.

However, changes are ahead as a weak frontal boundary makes its way into our area late Saturday. This will greatly boost our rain chances Saturday and Sunday before returning to a more typical summertime pattern next week.

HEAT TODAY AND TOMORROW:

A heat advisory is in effect for the entire area today. If you have any outdoor activities planned today or tomorrow, be sure to have ways to stay cool. Take frequent breaks and stay hydrated. Remember to hydrate not only when you are outside but before you go outside as well. Also, never forget about your pets! Pavement temperatures can easily burn paws, so get any dog walking done early. Also, never ever leave pets unattended in vehicles.

Thankfully, the heat does look like it will subside this weekend as our overall weather pattern changes.

WEEKEND:

This weekend looks unsettled as a frontal boundary will move into our area, helping to boost rain chances and cool us off a bit. There is some slight disagreement in the models on timing, but the best consensus is that we will have widespread showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening Saturday, possibly continuing overnight. Then, more rain is possible, especially in our coastal areas, on Sunday. Some of the rain will be heavy, so some nuisance flash flooding is a possibility. This will definitely be a good soaking that will make up for the drier week we have had this week.

BEACHES:

The beach forecast is looking hot! Temperatures will be soaring even at our beaches, but the water will be inviting with a low risk for rip currents and a surf height only around 1 foot. The low risk for rip currents will continue in the coming days; however, always pay attention to local beach flags, as conditions can differ from beach to beach. Also, look at the posted signs at local beaches for information on the flag meanings and other beach safety tips.

