Hoover PD release 911 call Carlee Russell made the night she claims she was abducted
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday, the Hoover Police Department held a press conference on the Carlee Russell case. The police chief, Nicholas Derzis, laid out the facts of the case according to HPD’s investigation. Chief Derzis cast doubt on the 25-year-old nursing school student’s story.
Russell claimed Thursday night she was abducted after seeing a toddler walking down the interstate.
During the press conference, HPD released Russell’s 911 call to police. The following is the transcript of that 2:45 long call.
Russell: “Hi. I am on Interstate 459 and there is a kid just walking by themselves.
911: “Hold on…where…where are you?”
Russell: “Um, I’m right next to exit, exit 10…”
911: “Okay, so you’re before the exit?”
Russell: “Yes.
911: “Okay, and are you heading southbound or northbound?”
Russell: “I’m heading towards 280. Towards Tuscaloosa.”
911: “Okay, and was the child on the left or right side?”
Russell: “On the right side.”
911: “And were they walking northbound or southbound?”
Russell: “Uh, they’re walking towards Tuscaloosa.”
911: “Okay, they’re walking southbound…about how old do they look?”
Russell: “Um, like a toddler. Uh, maybe like 3 or 4.”
911: “Did you pull over with them? Are you still with them? Are you with the child right now?”
Russell: “No, I am not. I’m still in the car. I can see them, though.”
911: Do you mind staying there until we can get there?
Russell: “Yeah, yeah, sure, yeah.”
911: “Okay, and what type of car are you in?”
Russell: “I’m in a red Mercedes-Benz.”
911: “Are you in a car or an SUV?”
Russell: “SUV. I mean, it’s a sedan, sorry.”
911: “Can you put your hazards on?”
Russell: “Yeah, they’re on.”
911: “Okay, did you talk to the child or did you say anything to them?”
Russell: “No.”
911: “Do they look like they’re injured?”
Russell: “No, they don’t.”
911: “Are they white, Black, Hispanic, or Asian?”
Russell: “They’re white.”
911: “Okay… Is it a male or a female?”
Russell: “I think it’s a boy…a little boy.”
911: “Okay… right now… Is he wearing clothes?”
Russell: “Yes.”
911: “Alright, what is he wearing?”
Russell: “Uh, it’s a white T-shirt, and it looks like he doesn’t have any pants on. Looks like a diaper.”
911: “And you don’t see any cars anywhere?”
Russell: “No, no cars anywhere.”
(Pause)
911: “Okay, what’s your name?”
Russell: “My name is Carlee Russell.”
911: “And you don’t see anyone with the child from where you are at, correct?”
Russell: “No, no, no, but I can’t see them that good.”
911: “Okay, try to keep an eye on him as best as you can because I don’t want you to lose track of him. And does he have shoes on?”
Russell: “No, not that I can see. I really can’t see that…”
911: “Okay, alright. I got them on the way. If you can, just keep an eye on them. An officer’s on the way. Okay?”
Russell: “Okay, thanks.”
911: “Thank you.”
Russell: “Okay, bye.”
Russell was missing for about 49 hours. Hoover Police said they are still investigating where she was for those two days.
