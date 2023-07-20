Advertise With Us
Hoover PD release 911 call Carlee Russell made the night she claims she was abducted

By Shelby Myers
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday, the Hoover Police Department held a press conference on the Carlee Russell case. The police chief, Nicholas Derzis, laid out the facts of the case according to HPD’s investigation. Chief Derzis cast doubt on the 25-year-old nursing school student’s story.

Russell claimed Thursday night she was abducted after seeing a toddler walking down the interstate.

During the press conference, HPD released Russell’s 911 call to police. The following is the transcript of that 2:45 long call.

Russell: “Hi. I am on Interstate 459 and there is a kid just walking by themselves.

911: “Hold on…where…where are you?”

Russell: “Um, I’m right next to exit, exit 10…”

911: “Okay, so you’re before the exit?”

Russell: “Yes.

911: “Okay, and are you heading southbound or northbound?”

Russell: “I’m heading towards 280. Towards Tuscaloosa.”

911: “Okay, and was the child on the left or right side?”

Russell: “On the right side.”

911: “And were they walking northbound or southbound?”

Russell: “Uh, they’re walking towards Tuscaloosa.”

911: “Okay, they’re walking southbound…about how old do they look?”

Russell: “Um, like a toddler. Uh, maybe like 3 or 4.”

911: “Did you pull over with them? Are you still with them? Are you with the child right now?”

Russell: “No, I am not. I’m still in the car. I can see them, though.”

911: Do you mind staying there until we can get there?

Russell: “Yeah, yeah, sure, yeah.”

911: “Okay, and what type of car are you in?”

Russell: “I’m in a red Mercedes-Benz.”

911: “Are you in a car or an SUV?”

Russell: “SUV. I mean, it’s a sedan, sorry.”

911: “Can you put your hazards on?”

Russell: “Yeah, they’re on.”

911: “Okay, did you talk to the child or did you say anything to them?”

Russell: “No.”

911: “Do they look like they’re injured?”

Russell: “No, they don’t.”

911: “Are they white, Black, Hispanic, or Asian?”

Russell: “They’re white.”

911: “Okay… Is it a male or a female?”

Russell: “I think it’s a boy…a little boy.”

911: “Okay… right now… Is he wearing clothes?”

Russell: “Yes.”

911: “Alright, what is he wearing?”

Russell: “Uh, it’s a white T-shirt, and it looks like he doesn’t have any pants on. Looks like a diaper.”

911: “And you don’t see any cars anywhere?”

Russell: “No, no cars anywhere.”

(Pause)

911: “Okay, what’s your name?”

Russell: “My name is Carlee Russell.”

911: “And you don’t see anyone with the child from where you are at, correct?”

Russell: “No, no, no, but I can’t see them that good.”

911: “Okay, try to keep an eye on him as best as you can because I don’t want you to lose track of him. And does he have shoes on?”

Russell: “No, not that I can see. I really can’t see that…”

911: “Okay, alright. I got them on the way. If you can, just keep an eye on them. An officer’s on the way. Okay?”

Russell: “Okay, thanks.”

911: “Thank you.”

Russell: “Okay, bye.”

Russell was missing for about 49 hours. Hoover Police said they are still investigating where she was for those two days.

