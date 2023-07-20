iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mary Booth with iHeart Media gives us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

ALABAMA DEEP SEA FISHING RODEO- Thurs 6:30pm, Liar’s Contest; Fri 5am-Sun 5pm Tournament; Rodeo site, Dauphin Island

The Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, a Project of the Mobile Jaycees, is the largest fishing tournament in the world. Founded in 1929, the fishing rodeo now attracts over 3,000 anglers and 75,000 spectators. See what’s coming in at the weigh station, check the leaderboard, enjoy the live music and the atmosphere! CLICK HERE

SAM HUNT with special guests BRETT YOUNG & LILY ROSE- Fri 7:30pm, The Wharf Amphitheater, Orange Beach, CLICK HERE

UNITE GULF COAST - Fri/Sat 6:30pm, Pensacola Bay Center

Friday: Scott Dawson, For King & Country, Passion, STS Worship

Saturday: Scott Dawson, Casting Crowns, Tauren Wells, STS Worship

This event is free. CLICK HERE

GALLERY NIGHT PENSACOLA: SUSTAINABLE SUMMER- Fri 5pm-9pm, downtown Pensacola

Gallery Night is an all-ages, community, arts, and cultural event on the third Friday of each month. The unique monthly themes set the tone for each event’s art, performers, musical performance stages, and activities that are sure to please. Gallery Night will be hosting over 60 local artisans along Palafox Street at this month’s event. CLICK HERE

THE HEADLESS PIRATE OF DAUPHIN ISLAND (MOBILE MYSTERY DINNERS)- Sat 7pm-10pm, Heron Lakes Country Club, Mobile

Come enjoy some local history intermingled with a MMD fun and whodunit evening!! It is basically a true story, but, alas, Mobile Mystery Dinners has taken a bit of ‘liberty’ with historical facts for the sake of entertainment. CLICK HERE

