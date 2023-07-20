Advertise With Us
Investigators focus on Carlee Russell’s Internet search history before disappearance

By Lee Peck
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It was breaking news -- Saturday evening -- 25-year-old Carlee Russell -- returning home after being allegedly abducted.

Hoover Police saying based on neighborhood video -- she was walking alone making her way to her parent’s house and had $107 in cash in her sock.

Before being checked out at UAB Hospital -- investigators briefly spoke with Carlee, where she told them a man came out of the wooded area near Interstate-459 and abducted. This came after she pulled over and called 911 -- reporting she had seen a toddler (a boy around 3 or 4 in a diaper) walking along side the interstate. After a call to a relative -- she disappeared while on the line -- the relative reporting hearing Carlee scream.

“Carlee told investigators her abductor then made her go over a fence... She claims he then forced her into a car and the next thing she remembers is being in the trailer of an 18-wheeler,” said Hoover Police Chief Nick Derzis.

According to Chief Derzis -- Carlee says while in the 18-wheeler she heard voices of a man, woman, and child. She described the man as white, with orange hair and a bald spot in back.

She told investigators she eventually escaped the 18-wheeler on foot -- only to be recaptured and put in a car and then taken to a house.

She says they did not bound her hands because they did not want to leave marks.

They blind-folded her -- made her undress -- and she believes they took pictures, but does not recall any physical or sexual contact.

When she awoke -- Carlee said the woman played with her hair and fed her cheese crackers.

Eventually she was put back into a car -- telling investigators -- she again escaped running through woods to her parent’s house.

“As you can see -- there are many questions that need to be answered -- but only Carlee can provide those answers. What we can say is we have been unable to verify Carlee’s initial statement made to investigators and don’t believe there is a threat to public safety related to this community,” said Chief Derzis.

And sticking with the facts -- even more telling are Carlee’s Internet search history -- in the days leading up to her disappearance:

Investigators say a deep dive into her cell phone found searches on:

July 11th 7:30 a.m. (two days before she vanished) “Do you have to pay for an Amber Alert?”

July 13th 1:03 a.m. (the day of her disappearance): “How to take money from a register without being caught.”

July 13th 2:35 a.m.: “One way bus ticket from Birmingham to Nashville” -- with a departure date of July 13th.

July 13th 12:10 p.m.: a search of the movie “Taken” -- a film about an abduction.

“And everything I’ve told you today is actual facts not innuendos -- it’s not what I think -- it’s not what these detectives think -- it is the facts and information that we have. We want to know the truth. We’ll figure it out. I promise you that. We’ll figure it out,” said Derzis.

It’s still a very active investigation. When asked about possible criminal charges -- Chief Derzis said their main focus right now -- is finding out where Carlee was during those 49 hours. He says investigators still want to talk with Carlee in more detail -- but have not been given the opportunity by her family -- due to her quote “mental state.”

