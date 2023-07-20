Large commercial building fire on Paper Mill Road continues to burn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department remains at the scene of a large commercial building fire on Paper Mill Road Thursday as the fires continue to rage.

There have been no injuries reported as the blaze burns at the Merchants Transfer Company, at 1201 Paper Mill Road, according to the MFRD.

It was shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday when firefighters responded to an alarm and requested a full response after discovering heavy smoke present in an industrial warehouse on the site. Two engines, two ladder trucks, a rescue ambulance and a chief officer responded to the scene.

The interior of the industrial warehouse housed large bales of recycled paper and wood pallets throughout. The fire department reports that after gaining access, crews discovered heavy flames and smoke throughout the massive structure.

There were no Merchants Transfer Company employees or staff on site at the time of the incident. Smoke and heat inside the structure activated sensors, notifying the alarm company to alert 911, MFRD said.

Just after 5:30 p.m., a second-alarm response was requested to the scene, sending an additional ladder truck, rescue truck, chief officers, three engines and support staff. Teams of firefighters briefly battled back flames and thick smoke before third-alarm units were requested.

Just after 6 p.m., two additional engines and a ladder truck responded to the scene.

MFRD reports that waves of firefighters alternated for hours, coordinating combinations of aggressive, interior attacks and defensive operations. Despite various tactics and resources being utilized, the inferno was relentless and continued to spread as paper and wood burned well into the night hours, the department reports.

Between 6 and 9 p.m., four more engines and one additional ladder truck responded to assist at the scene, essentially upgrading the blaze to a four-alarm incident.

Dozens of firefighters and support staff worked through the night and well into early morning hours, dedicating exhausting effort to mitigate the incident, the MFRD reports.

This continues to be a developing scene. The fire department said updates will be provided as the incident settles.

