Man arrested after high-speed chase on I-10

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested on multiple warrants after leading Loxley PD on a high speed chase that ended on Interstate 10 between Daphne and Malbis, according to police.

Loxley PD said they tried to pull over William Coleman, 42, around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19 for a traffic violation when he sped off and eventually crashed out between the Daphne and Malbis exits on I-10.

Coleman was taken to a hospital in Mobile and released Thursday morning and booked into Metro on warrants for first degree criminal mischief and third degree assault from MPD, according to authorities.

Officials said Loxley charges have not been filed and that Coleman also has warrants in Saraland and Mississippi.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.