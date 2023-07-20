Advertise With Us
Man charged with attempting to disarm a deputy

Otis McClure
Otis McClure(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was arrested and charged with disarming a law enforcement officer after attempting to grab an officers taser, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said they saw a suspect attempting to steal items off of a persons front porch and put them onto a four-wheeler.

Deputies stopped but the man refused to get off the four-wheeler and resisted arrest, according to authorities.

MCSO said during the arrest, the man attempted to grab a taser from the patrol officer, but deputies were able to arrest the suspect.

Otis McClure, 52, was arrested and charged with disarming an officer, resisting arrest and had warrants for several traffic violations, according to the jail log.

