Mobile man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Mobile man Thursday morning in connection with an alleged kidnapping that happened earlier this month.

Tyee Hazwood faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, reckless endangerment, third-degree domestic violence harassing communication and second-degree domestic violence criminal mischief.

On July 3, officers responded to the 1000 block of Terrell Road in reference to a kidnapping complaint. Officers discovered that the victim reportedly had been forcefully taken from her residence by her ex-boyfriend, who then forced her into his vehicle.

According to authorities, the suspect physically assaulted the victim before she managed to escape from the vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant Thursday morning in the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road and arrested Hazwood in connection with the incident.

His bond hearing is scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

