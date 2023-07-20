Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile man accused of kidnapping ex-girlfriend

Tyee Hazwood
Tyee Hazwood(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department arrested a 26-year-old Mobile man Thursday morning in connection with an alleged kidnapping that happened earlier this month.

Tyee Hazwood faces charges of first-degree kidnapping, reckless endangerment, third-degree domestic violence harassing communication and second-degree domestic violence criminal mischief.

On July 3, officers responded to the 1000 block of Terrell Road in reference to a kidnapping complaint. Officers discovered that the victim reportedly had been forcefully taken from her residence by her ex-boyfriend, who then forced her into his vehicle.

According to authorities, the suspect physically assaulted the victim before she managed to escape from the vehicle.

Police executed a search warrant Thursday morning in the 3000 block of Cottage Hill Road and arrested Hazwood in connection with the incident.

His bond hearing is scheduled Friday, according to jail records.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Latest News

Birmingham 911 received a call around 12: 55 a.m. Friday that a child had been shot in the 2600...
Toddler dead from accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound
Thousands are expected to attend this weekend
90th annual Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo expected to bring economic boost to Dauphin Island
Joseph Ray Perkins escaped from an assigned job location on Wednesday morning.
Escapee from Winston Co. captured in Tuscaloosa Co.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office logo
SRCSO suspects foul play in death of 70-year-old man