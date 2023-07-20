Advertise With Us
Mobile Police: Debt Argument Turns Into Purse Snatching, with a Side of Pepper Spray

It Happened in Cottage Hill Last Month
By Byron Day
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Right now, Mobile Police are looking for 43 year old Rashida Bedgood. They say they know her well because of previous run-ins with them. Now, Bedgood is wanted for robbery, all because they say an argument over money turned violent, fast.

According to investigators, a woman wanted to settle a debt with Bedgood, and called to set a meeting. All good, right? Wrong! When the two got together last month, they disagreed on the amount owed.

Suddenly, the argument escalated when Bedgood grabbed the woman’s purse. Then, to make sure she couldn’t follow her, Bedgood used pepper spray to disable her, police say.

Take another look at Rashida Bedgood. She’s 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds. She may, or may not be wearing her hair the same way as in the picture.

M-P-D says Bedgood’s priors include assault, theft, drugs, and breaking and entering. If you know where Rashida Bedgood is, call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files- Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. No need to leave your name when you make that call.

