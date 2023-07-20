Next Pikmin 4 Game

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Apple is said to be quietly working on artificial intelligence tools that could challenge the like of OpenAI, Google’s Bard and others.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the tech giant has created a chatbot --some engineers are referring to internally as “Apple GPT.”

The report says Apple has built its own framework to create language models. It’s a project that was put on hold for a while because of security concerns about generative AI.

So what is the tech being used for? Well, product prototyping that is according to insiders.

As companies like Google, Microsoft and Meta have moved rather quickly into the release of generative AI products. Apple has remained somewhat quiet, although it’s released AI features in many of its products and apps for years.

Time to get your game on!

Olimar and his Pikmin friends are making their way to your Nintendo Switch screens very soon. It’s been over 10 years since the last installment of Pikmin.

Pikmin are small, plantlike creatures that you can grow, pluck, guide and overpower enemies with. You’ll play as a rescue corps member who has crashed onto a strange, hostile planet, referred to as PNF-404.

Pikmin 4 is introducing new elements, including Ice Pikmin and a roly-poly dog named Oatchi. Fans of the series eager to get their hands on a copy ahead of the game’s release—can preorder.

The standard edition of Pikmin 4 ($59.99) will be available to preorder for the next week ahead of its release on July 21 at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop and Nintendo.

