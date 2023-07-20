Advertise With Us
Hire One

Next Pikmin 4 Game

Apple testing ChatGPT like tool
By Lenise Ligon
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Apple is said to be quietly working on artificial intelligence tools that could challenge the like of OpenAI, Google’s Bard and others.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the tech giant has created a chatbot --some engineers are referring to internally as “Apple GPT.”

The report says Apple has built its own framework to create language models. It’s a project that was put on hold for a while because of security concerns about generative AI.

So what is the tech being used for? Well, product prototyping that is according to insiders.

As companies like Google, Microsoft and Meta have moved rather quickly into the release of generative AI products. Apple has remained somewhat quiet, although it’s released AI features in many of its products and apps for years.

Time to get your game on!

Olimar and his Pikmin friends are making their way to your Nintendo Switch screens very soon. It’s been over 10 years since the last installment of Pikmin.

Pikmin are small, plantlike creatures that you can grow, pluck, guide and overpower enemies with. You’ll play as a rescue corps member who has crashed onto a strange, hostile planet, referred to as PNF-404.

Pikmin 4 is introducing new elements, including Ice Pikmin and a roly-poly dog named Oatchi. Fans of the series eager to get their hands on a copy ahead of the game’s release—can preorder.

The standard edition of Pikmin 4 ($59.99) will be available to preorder for the next week ahead of its release on July 21 at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop and Nintendo.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Campbell Clinic identified the shooting victim as Dr. Benjamin Mauck, an orthopedic surgeon who...
‘Shocked and heartbroken’: Patient shoots, kills doctor in exam room

Latest News

Carlee Russell was researching Amber Alerts before going missing
Investigators focus on Carlee Russell’s Internet search history before disappearance
Parents pack Civic Center for truancy meeting
Parents pack Civic Center for truancy meeting
Carlee Russell was researching Amber Alerts before going missing
Carlee Russell was researching Amber Alerts before going missing
Daily Dot Com: Apple GPT/Pikmin 4
Daily Dot Com: Apple GPT/Pikmin 4
Hoover PD releases 911 call the night Carlee Russell went missing
Hoover PD release 911 call Carlee Russell made the night she claims she was abducted