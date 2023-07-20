Pensacola Fire Department holds annual training at Pensacola International Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) -It’s day two of a three day training session for the Pensacola Fire Department. Deputy Fire Chief Brock Jester says every year the fire department is required by the FAA to cover 12 subject areas including this live fire training.

“Some of the drivers you saw actually came from other fire stations,” said Jester. “This station is on airport property but to know that all the drivers that drive Pensacola fire trucks have the ability to drive these trucks if they’re qualified by taking all the training.”

To help, the fire department has been using this MAFT training plane to simulate different types of emergencies from an alert two where a plane might crash or an alert three where then plane did crash. The plane also simulates fires on different parts of the plane which comes with its own set of challenges.

“If it’s a cockpit fire and there’s people trapped obviously we’re worried about life safety for the passengers,” said Lt. Joseph McCombs. “If it’s a brake fire or a engine fire we’re trying to get that before it gets in the cockpit or fuselage and causes additional damage.”

Trucks like these make that job a little easier. Not only is the driver able to communicate with members of the fire department and the airport staff but they can also use these control and automate both nozzles on the truck.

“You’re doing two operations at one time where before when we didn’t have that technology it would have been delayed because you would have had to get one set, then the other and you would have had to try to coordinate both manually,” said McCombs.

While they still have another day of training ahead of them McCombs says it’s already paid off.

“I’ll go through my head a couple times and find areas that I could improve on and areas that I did something and was like ok that will be a go to when that emergency scene happens,” added McCombs.

