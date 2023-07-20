Petition to NOAA to protect endangered whales could ban nighttime shipping at Port of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A petition to protect endangered Rice’s whales in the Gulf of Mexico is on the table.

The petition for rulemaking, submitted to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), could shut down nighttime activity at the Port of Mobile and require vessels to reduce their speeds to 10 knots.

In 2021, a handful of environmental groups across the U.S. petitioned NOAA and asked for a ‘Vessel Slowdown Zone’ in the Gulf of Mexico. The petition was officially submitted in May.

NOAA’s Grant Baysinger says it’s all to protect Rice’s whales- an endangered species whose primary habitat is in Gulf waters.

A Rice's whale's core habitat is in the Gulf of Mexico (NOAA Fisheries)

Baysinger says the rule-making would likely restrict state docks in the Southeastern region of the Gulf, per the diagram above.

“The estimated population of rice’s whales is about 51 individuals right now,” said Baysinger. “They’ve been described as the most endangered large whale in the world.”

Baysinger outlines the impact passing vessels can have on Rice’s whales.

“Some of those include oil and gas development, shipping, entanglement in fishing lines and then sound impacts due to either seismic survey testing or vessel sounds. Those are the concerns and threats that we’re looking out for with this species and every other marine mammal under our jurisdiction down here in the Southeast.”

However, Alabama State Representative Chip Brown (R-Hollingers Island), Chairman of the House Ports, Waterways and Intermodal Transit Committee, is not on board.

“It would have a huge detrimental economic impact on not only Mobile and Baldwin counties but the entire state and really the entire Southeast of the United States,” stated Rep. Brown.

Rice's whale rendering (NOAA Fisheries)

Rep. Brown says he agrees with NOAA’s mission to protect the whales but believes the petition is excessive.

“We’re talking about the possibility of a ship hitting a whale at a specific time,” he said. “It’s like dropping a needle on a football field. Statistically, the odds are just so insanely unrealistic to do this on a whim. There’s no scientific data to back any of this up. It’s just another example of government overreach.”

The petition was up for public feedback until July 6, generating over 75 thousand comments.

Baysinger says they’re still in the early stages of the petition and will make a decision only after reviewing each comment.

“If we did decide to move forward with the proposed rule, we would, again, open that up for comment. We would take that into consideration and eventually we would potentially move forward with the final rule,” he added.

In the meantime, Rep. Brown is encouraging concerned citizens to contact NOAA.

“Get them on the line and send them emails to wish your displeasure about this,” he said.

FOX10 News also reached out to the Alabama Port Authority and they sent us this statement:

“The Alabama Port Authority has been monitoring NOAA’s petition to restrict vessel operations in the Gulf for some time, and, as part of the rule-making process, recently submitted comments for consideration by the agency. The maritime industry operates 24-hours a day, 7-days a week. As such, this restriction would have a detrimental impact to the Port’s operations. The Alabama Port Authority is proud to be a fluid and reliable gateway for businesses statewide, and we are grateful for the work our elected officials are doing to protect one of Alabama’s most important economic assets.”

The Port of Mobile has an annual economic impact of 85 billion and employs thousands of people.

Rep. Brown says he will continue to work with Alabama’s congressional leaders to fight for normal port operations.

The petition is closed to public comment, but Baysinger says anyone can mail or email their feedback. Click here to view the full petition.

