Power abruptly shut off at Tillman’s Corner motel, leaving some residents stranded

TILLMAN’S CORNER, Ala. (WALA) - Residents of an extended-stay motel got an unpleasant surprise this week – no electricity.

It wasn’t a power outage. Instead, the Extend-a-Suites is in disarray, employees have quit, and some folks have been left stranded.

With electricity suddenly cut off, people living at the Extend-a-Suites on Coca Cola Drive scrambled to make other living arrangements Tuesday. But on Wednesday, a handful of folks remained, stuck in sweltering rooms with no electricity and no place to go.

Multiple people, including an employee, told FOX10News that the motel did not pay its electric bill. Residents said employees haven’t been paid and that most walked off the job. The manager declined to be interviewed but said she also has not been paid.

James Turner, owner of Private Arms Protection Agency, said he has provided security for the motel for the last couple of years. He said he also is not getting paid but took it upon himself to the last two days to help people find other arrangements. On Wednesday, his security company was giving out water.

“People were unhappy, due to the fact that they came home from work, getting off work at 6 o’clock or having their kids out here in this heat,” he said. “Emotions were high.”

A number listed for the motel’s corporate headquarters was not in service. The manager told FOX10 News that the owner of the Tillman’s Corner location lives in Utah and did not want to speak publicly.

Turner said he contacted several service agencies but wasn’t able to find help for everyone.

Jessica Russell said she lived there with four of her kids for almost a year, ever since she had to leave her previous residence due to substandard conditions. She said she came back to the motel to find no electricity.

“We’re thinking, you know, something happened with the power,” she said. “No, they’re saying that higher-ups – the owners, I’m assuming – have shut the power off.”

Russell said she is angry.

“It totally blindsided everyone here, and the crazy part is, most people here have families,” she said. “Most people here, you know, can’t just say, ‘OK, well, I’m gonna pack up and I’m gonna go here,’ because that takes finances.”

Pedro Torres said he also has no place to go. He said he has lived in the motel for about four months after a heart attack put him in the hospital for two months. He said he is paying $826 a month.

“I pay my whole month,” he said. “You know, I got 15 days left. He’s got people here with family that, you know, and children and leave them with no power, you know? …You know, I need some resources or somebody coming to help us here.”

