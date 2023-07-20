Advertise With Us
Hire One

Rain should return for weekend

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WALA) - Another hot one and then rain returns for the weekend.

Expect blazing temps to continue for our Friday. Friday will start warm and humid and then heat up quickly. Highs will be well into the mid- to upper 90s with heat index values 106-110. Rain chances are slim, so a stray shower to cool things off is unlikely.

Saturday will be a transition day. It will still get quite hot, the mid-90s, but late in the afternoon a system drops south into the area. That will spark a good chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening around 60%.

With the rain being late, you can still make plans for your Saturday if you want to head to the beach or hang out by the pool.

Sunday will likely be very wet. With that system and the rain starting early that will help hold down the temps to around 90. Rain chances will be around 70%.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Don is looping around over the North Atlantic and is threatening no one. In the far Atlantic there is a tropical wave, but its development chances are real low due to a large Saharan dust storm.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlee Russell
Hoover Police release Carlee Russell’s 911 call to dispatch
Woman missing in Fairhope found dead
UPDATE: Woman found dead in Fairhope identified
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Hannah Straszheim and Tyler Still
Daphne PD: Toddler found alone, drugged and dehydrated in home drug den

Latest News

Next weather for Thursday, July 20 from FOX10 News
Next weather for Thursday, July 20 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday, July 20, 2023 from FOX10 News
Heat advisory in effect
Midday Weather Update for Thursday, July 20, 2023 from FOX10 News
Midday Weather Update for Thursday, July 20, 2023 from FOX10 News
Morning Weather Update for Thursday July 20, 2023
Expect a couple more hot days, then rain returns