Rain should return for weekend

(WALA) - Another hot one and then rain returns for the weekend.

Expect blazing temps to continue for our Friday. Friday will start warm and humid and then heat up quickly. Highs will be well into the mid- to upper 90s with heat index values 106-110. Rain chances are slim, so a stray shower to cool things off is unlikely.

Saturday will be a transition day. It will still get quite hot, the mid-90s, but late in the afternoon a system drops south into the area. That will spark a good chance of showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening around 60%.

With the rain being late, you can still make plans for your Saturday if you want to head to the beach or hang out by the pool.

Sunday will likely be very wet. With that system and the rain starting early that will help hold down the temps to around 90. Rain chances will be around 70%.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Don is looping around over the North Atlantic and is threatening no one. In the far Atlantic there is a tropical wave, but its development chances are real low due to a large Saharan dust storm.

